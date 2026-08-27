Mass. Judge Nixes HUD's Changes To Fair Housing Grants

By Isaac Monterose ( August 27, 2026, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has sided with two fair housing groups that sued the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development over grant funding changes to HUD's Fair Housing Initiatives Program, ruling that the planned revisions for fiscal year 2025 must be vacated, in part, because the federal government failed to justify them....
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