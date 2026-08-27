Amazon Sued Over Destroyed Meds, Leave And Bias Claims
By Kelcey Caulder ( August 27, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Amazon Web Services Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. have been sued in Georgia federal court by a disabled veteran who alleged Amazon "took and destroyed" his prescription medication and then forced him onto reduced-pay leave for six months and placed him on an unjustified performance plan for reporting what happened....
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