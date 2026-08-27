Lack Of Reliance Dooms Uponor Leaky Pipes Class Action

By Mike Curley ( August 27, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has thrown out a proposed class action alleging Uponor Inc.'s plastic pipes were defective and prone to leaking, saying the homeowner plaintiffs failed to establish that they relied on or could have relied on any misrepresentations allegedly made by the company....
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