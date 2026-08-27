FCC Urged To Hold Off On New Subsea Cable Security Regs
By Elaine Briseño ( August 27, 2026, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A trade association for submarine cable owners and other groups urged the Federal Communications Commission to hold off on adopting more regulations for undersea communication cable equipment until more information is available....
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