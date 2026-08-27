PBMs Hammer Opioid Judge In Last-Ditch Gambit At 6th Circ.

By Jeff Overley ( August 27, 2026, 11:26 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge knowingly flouted a Sixth Circuit rebuke by forcing two of the largest remaining defendants in multidistrict opioid litigation to either "settle for enormous sums or litigate for years hundreds of cases," says a Thursday petition urging the appeals court to intervene....
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