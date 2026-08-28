OpenAI Sued Again Over ChatGPT's Role In FSU Shooting

By Emily Field ( August 28, 2026, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Another survivor of the April 2025 shooting at Florida State University that killed two people and left five injured joined the pile of suits facing OpenAI over ChatGPT, saying in her own federal complaint that artificial intelligence fed the shooter's delusions and violence....
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