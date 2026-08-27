Feds Want Ex-Google Engineer To Get Over 5 Yrs For AI Theft
By Dorothy Atkins ( August 27, 2026, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors have urged a California federal judge to sentence ex-Google software engineer Linwei Ding to nearly 6 years in prison for stealing artificial intelligence trade secrets, while Ding argued that the government's suggestion is based on speculative evidence and he deserves only home confinement since he was acquitted of economic espionage....
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