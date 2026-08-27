Full Play Owners To Pay $50M To Exit FIFA Bribery Dragnet
By Stewart Bishop ( August 27, 2026, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The father and son owners of Argentine sports marketing agency Full Play Group SA have agreed to pay $50 million as part of a deferred prosecution deal that resolves criminal charges brought by Brooklyn federal prosecutors for paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes to Latin American soccer officials....
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