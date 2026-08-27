Mead Johnson Nutrition Head Defends Formula In MDL Trial

By Celeste Bott ( August 27, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Mead Johnson's head of nutrition testified Thursday in a trial over whether its preterm infant formula led to a newborn's serious and ultimately fatal gut illness, saying she had no reasons to worry about the product's safety but acknowledging it carries a higher risk for the disease than human breast milk....
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