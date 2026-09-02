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NY Ethics Opinion Warns Attys On Qui Tam Deception

By Jaime Jones, Kenneth Coffin and Michael Mann ( September 2, 2026, 1:17 PM EDT) -- Lawyers representing False Claims Act whistleblowers need to be mindful of a practical question before filing a qui tam complaint: How far may counsel go in helping a client develop additional evidence? What is the ethical line?...

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