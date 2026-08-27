Uber Beats Defamation Claims In Philly RICO Fight

By James Boyle ( August 27, 2026, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday tossed Philadelphia personal injury firm Simon & Simon PC's counterclaim accusing Uber and FedEx of sham litigation, extortion and abuse of process in response to the companies' ongoing RICO lawsuit against the firm....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.