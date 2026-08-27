Ukrainians Still Can't Tie Cos. To Russian Missiles, TI Says

By Spencer Brewer ( August 27, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Several semiconductor manufacturers, including Mouser Electronics Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc., asked a Texas federal court to throw out claims brought by Ukrainian civilians alleging the companies' parts ended up in Russian missiles, saying the civilians failed to cure defects in their pleadings....
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