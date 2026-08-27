Website Arbitration Pact Can't Thwart Caremark ERISA Suit

By Grace Elletson ( August 27, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge narrowed a suit accusing CVS Caremark of improperly denying coverage for a specific GLP-1 drug but kept the bulk of the case in court, finding that an arbitration agreement featured on the company's website doesn't apply to benefit plans....
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