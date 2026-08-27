Google Beats Cert. Bid Over User Tracking In Safari Browser
By Rae Ann Varona ( August 27, 2026, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal court denied class certification Thursday in a long-running litigation over allegations that Google bypassed privacy settings on Apple's Safari browser to track users without consent, saying the plaintiffs failed to show that the encryption keys Google destroyed would have provided a reliable way of identifying class members....
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