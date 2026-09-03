How Orbital Data Centers May Test NEPA's Reach

By Jared Wilkerson, Robert Bolgar-Smith and Heidi Rasmussen ( September 3, 2026, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Proposals to put more than one million data center satellites into low Earth orbit could force the Federal Communications Commission to answer a novel environmental law question: What happens when infrastructure licensed in the U.S. operates in outer space, but may produce environmental effects closer to home?...
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