CVS Must Face Investor Claims Over AI Use Omissions

By Rae Ann Varona ( August 27, 2026, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge trimmed a proposed investor class action Thursday that alleges CVS Health Corp. concealed that its profitability was largely driven by its use of artificial intelligence, allowing the case to proceed on "actionable half-truths" that the company misrepresented the effects of its AI use....
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