NJ Law Requires Data Centers To Report Utility Usage
By Isaac Monterose ( August 28, 2026, 2:21 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed a bill into law Thursday that requires data centers in the state to provide the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities with semiannual water and energy usage reports....
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