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8(a) Firms Face New Risks From Pass-Through Arrangements

By William Hart and Gregory Rosen ( September 4, 2026, 6:41 PM EDT) -- As part of its broader effort to root out diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the federal government writ large, the Trump administration has recently taken aim at the Small Business Administration's 8(a) small business development program, which, broadly speaking, reserves exclusive federal contracting opportunities like sole-source awards and set-asides for small businesses owned by members of socially and economically disadvantaged groups.[1]...

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