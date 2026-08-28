Ariz. Tribe Seeks To Pause Border Wall Work During Appeal

By Crystal Owens ( August 28, 2026, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Tohono O'odham Nation is asking a district court to pause an order that denied its bid to block construction of a border wall near its Arizona reservation while it appeals the ruling to the D.C. Circuit, saying the federal government "plainly feels emboldened" by the decision....
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