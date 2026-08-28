Mead Johnson, Mom Clash On Formula Risks In Trial Closing

By Celeste Bott ( August 28, 2026, 10:12 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal jury is set to begin deliberating Monday on a mother's claims that Mead Johnson is liable for her infant son's death, with attorneys making closing remarks Friday in the first test case to be tried among more than 800 consolidated lawsuits linking a deadly bowel condition to premature baby formula....
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