MLB's Tampa Bay Rays Get Key Approvals For New Stadium

By Nathan Hale ( August 28, 2026, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays took a major step toward consummating the ballclub's yearslong efforts to build a new home ballpark, as the Hillsborough County Commission on Friday approved a development and funding agreement for a proposed $2.3 billion stadium project one day after the Tampa City Council gave its consent....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.