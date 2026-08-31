Feds' Crackdown Targets Commercial Trucking Fraud

By Linda Chiem ( August 31, 2026, 2:45 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration said Monday it is immediately shutting down 110 commercial driver's license schools for certifying truck drivers who can't read or speak English, and pledged to aggressively prosecute accused "fraudsters" who knowingly put untrained or unskilled truck drivers on American roads....
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