Mass. Police Department Opposes FCC Drone Restriction

By Nadia Dreid ( August 31, 2026, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts police chief is asking the Federal Communications Commission to reconsider banning people from buying foreign-made military-grade drones, saying law enforcement can use them to find missing people much more quickly than human search groups....
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