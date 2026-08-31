11th Circ. Upholds $800K Award In Venezuelan Takeover Suit

By Kelcey Caulder ( August 31, 2026, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday upheld an $800,000 jury verdict that found two former Miami bank directors accused of working for the Venezuelan government were liable for the bank's financial difficulties....
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