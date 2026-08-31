Paul Mitchell Urges 9th Circ. To Untangle False Ad Class

By Dorothy Atkins ( August 31, 2026, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Paul Mitchell urged the Ninth Circuit Monday to decertify a class of customers alleging the company deceptively concealed its animal testing in China while touting its U.S. haircare products as cruelty-free, arguing there's no evidence that all class members saw and relied on its cruelty-free labels before their purchases....
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