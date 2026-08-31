Sony, Warner Music Sue Anthropic Over 'Brazen' IP Theft

By Rae Ann Varona ( August 31, 2026, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Sony Music and Warner Chappell Music have accused Anthropic in California federal court of carrying out a "brazen campaign" of musical composition theft, alleging the Claude-maker stole lyrics and sheet music by scraping websites, exploiting datasets and "destructively scanning" physical copies of copyrighted music....
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