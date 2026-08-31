Calif. Bar Drops Disciplinary Action Against 4 DTLA Law Attys

By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 31, 2026, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The California State Bar dismissed, without prejudice, disciplinary charges against four DTLA Law Group attorneys alleging they illegally practiced law outside the state as part of their work with the personal injury law firm, which is under investigation for its involvement in Los Angeles County's $4 billion sex abuse settlement....
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