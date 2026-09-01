Hotel Cos. Owe For Stalled Arbitration Costs, Fla. Judge Says

By David Minsky ( September 1, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge denied a request by two Spanish companies to avoid interest on an arbitration award involving missed rental payments to a Panamanian hotel-casino operator during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding there was a "case or controversy" even though costs were paid more than a year after proceeding ended....
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