Strip Club Boss Wants Only Probation After $1.5M Tax Penalty
By Asha Glover ( September 1, 2026, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The former boss of a Connecticut strip club who pled guilty to five charges after being accused of hiding $5.7 million from the IRS told a federal court he should serve no prison time since he already coughed up more than $1.5 million in tax....
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