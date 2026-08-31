Fund Says Investor Falsely Accused It Of '$600M Scam'

By David Minsky ( August 31, 2026, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina private equity firm has sued an investor in Florida state court, alleging the investor defamed it in a series of emails to third parties that accused the firm of pulling off "a $600M scam" and asserted other false statements against it....
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