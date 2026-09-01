Meme Coin Platform Pump.fun Must Face Users' RICO Claims

By Katryna Perera ( September 1, 2026, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has allowed racketeering claims to proceed against the operator of meme coin launchpad Pump.fun and its co-founders, while dismissing securities and unjust enrichment claims against the launchpad's related blockchain projects....
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