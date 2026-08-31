Calif. Passes Bills To Limit Tracking Suits, Boost Privacy

By Allison Grande ( August 31, 2026, 11:37 PM EDT) -- California lawmakers have sent to the governor's desk legislation that would block private litigants from bringing website tracking lawsuits under a key provision of the state's wiretap law, as well as a separate pair of bills to expand protections under the state's data privacy law. ...
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