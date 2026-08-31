High Court Allows Trump To Continue Ballroom Construction
By Katie Buehler ( August 31, 2026, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A split U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that President Donald Trump can continue construction of a new White House ballroom while litigation over the project's legality continues. ...
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