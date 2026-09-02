Colo. Ski Resort Owner Ends Permit Fee Suit After Settlement

By Zach Dupont ( September 2, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The owner of a 5,000-acre ski resort has agreed to voluntarily dismiss its complaint in Colorado federal court against a local metropolitan district the resort accused of illegally charging capital facilities fees as a condition to obtaining building permits and using the money for non-capital purposes....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.