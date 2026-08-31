Parler Backers Hijacked Social Media Co. From CEO, Jury Told

By Cara Salvatore ( August 31, 2026, 11:04 PM EDT) -- Stakeholders of defunct microblogging app Parler, including hedge fund scion Rebekah Mercer and former deputy FBI director Dan Bongino, allegedly schemed to strip the social app's cofounder of his CEO role and his 40% stake, a Nevada jury heard in opening arguments in a $100 million contract trial Monday....
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