Orgs Say 401(k) Forfeiture Suit Ignores Fed. Regulations

By Grace Elletson ( September 1, 2026, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and an employer benefit advocacy group urged the Second Circuit to back the dismissal of a suit claiming a marketing company illegally used forfeited 401(k) funds to pay for plan contributions, stating the practice has been allowed by decades-old federal regulations....
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