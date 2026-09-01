Netflix, Ramey Spar Over Patent Suit Atty Fees

By Elliot Weld ( September 1, 2026, 11:18 PM EDT) -- Netflix and prolific patent attorney Bill Ramey have each made arguments for how much Ramey and his firm should be assessed in attorney fees in a patent infringement suit after a California federal court found it was meritless, with Netflix advocating for $3 million from Ramey's firm and his former client, while Ramey requested a finding of no fees or at least lower fees....
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