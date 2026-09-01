Meta Says Section 230 Frees It From Doctor's Scam Suit

By Mike Curley ( September 1, 2026, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is urging a California federal court to throw out an Australian doctor's suit alleging that its advertising tools resulted in his name and likeness being used to promote scams, saying evidence now shows that none of its tools introduced his name or likeness....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.