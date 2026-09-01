GEO Seeks Split Trial In Colo. Detainee Labor Suit

By Benjamin Morse ( September 1, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Private prison operator The GEO Group Inc. urged a Colorado federal judge to split an upcoming trial over allegations that it unlawfully profited from detainee labor, saying financial evidence should either stay out of the case entirely or be reserved for a later phase on the amount of punitive damages....
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