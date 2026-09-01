8th Circ. Backs $110M Deal For NAR Broker Fees Suit
By Isaac Monterose ( September 1, 2026, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit sided against class action settlement objectors Tuesday and affirmed $110.6 million worth of settlements in antitrust class actions alleging the National Association of Realtors and brokerages followed anticompetitive NAR rules that artificially inflated broker commissions....
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