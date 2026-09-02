DOL Backs Aramark Bid To Avoid Aetna ERISA Suit Arbitration

By Patrick Hoff ( September 2, 2026, 1:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor backed Aramark's attempt to keep in court its allegations that Aetna cost the company millions by mismanaging health benefit claims, telling the full Fifth Circuit that a panel correctly held that the case fell under an exception in the arbitration agreement....
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