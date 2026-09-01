Watchdog Sues To Unmask Feds' 'Secret' Frontier AI Review
By Lauren Berg ( September 1, 2026, 11:25 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit ethics watchdog accused the Trump administration in D.C. federal court Tuesday of failing to hand over information about the "secret de facto regulatory regime" governing frontier artificial intelligence models....
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