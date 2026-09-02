Tribal Students Achieve A Win In Financial Aid Policy Suit
By Joyce Hanson ( September 2, 2026, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has ruled in favor of two Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe students in their suit against the U.S. Department of Education over its policy requiring documentation from Indigenous students of permanent residency in the United States to be eligible for financial aid....
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