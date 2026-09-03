Ex-IRL App CEO Says Prosecutors Ignored Ethics Breaches
By Courtney Bublé ( September 3, 2026, 3:35 PM EDT) -- The co-founder of defunct social app IRL is fighting fraud charges by claiming that the U.S. attorney's office prosecuting him is conflicted because an attorney who formerly defended IRL in an SEC investigation and is now with the office pushed for him to be charged — and he is disputing prosecutors' denial of impropriety. ...
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