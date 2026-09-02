Unilever, Gruns Sued Over Gummies Marketed As 'Sugar-Free'
By Carla Baranauckas ( September 2, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Unilever United States Inc. and Gruns Nutrition Inc. have been hit with class claims in New Jersey federal court alleging that they falsely labeled a line of gummies as "sugar-free" even though the nutritional supplements are sweetened with allulose, which the four suing consumers say is a sugar under federal regulations....
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