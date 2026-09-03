DC Circ. Won't Reconsider Argentina's $391M Arbitral Fight
By Gina Kim ( September 3, 2026, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Thursday refused to reconsider its decision affirming the enforcement of a $391 million arbitral award issued against Argentina in a 17-year-old dispute over the renationalization of its state-owned airline and denied the country's petition for a rehearing. ...
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