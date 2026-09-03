Williams-Sonoma Urges 9th Circ. To Snip Thread-Count Class
By Dorothy Atkins ( September 3, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Williams-Sonoma told the Ninth Circuit on Thursday that a district judge overseeing a certified false advertising class action over bedsheet thread-count labels should have excluded certain class members who purportedly agreed to arbitrate, arguing that the court wrongly couched the arbitration decision in a ruling on the class' definition....
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