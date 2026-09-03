Teamsters Set To Shed Federal Monitors After Judge's OK
By Chris Villani ( September 3, 2026, 11:23 PM EDT) -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is slated to ease decades of government oversight meant to ferret out ties to organized crime after a New York federal judge on Thursday approved a deal between the union and the Trump administration....
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