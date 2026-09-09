Ex-SDNY Judge Joins Zaiger Linden After Joseph Hage Closure
By Andrea Keckley ( September 9, 2026, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Commercial litigation boutique Zaiger Linden Roberti & Pepe LLC announced this week that it has hired a former U.S. bankruptcy judge for the Southern District of New York who most recently worked at now-shuttered Joseph Hage Aaronson LLC, touting his history of working on "many of the nation's largest and most consequential business bankruptcies."...
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