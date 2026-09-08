9th Circ. Upholds Former Atty's Murder-For-Hire Conviction
By Hailey Konnath ( September 8, 2026, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday refused to disturb the conviction of a former New York attorney accused of arranging to pay a hitman to kill the mother of his two young children in the midst of a custody battle, ruling that it doesn't matter that his payment was made to an undercover agent rather than a person who really intended to arrange for murder....
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